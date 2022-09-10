London, Sep 10 (AP) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of wellwishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Also Read | Pakistan: Farmers’ Protest Blocked Quetta-Karachi National Highway, Destroy Tomatoes Imported From Iran (Watch Video).

William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.

It was the two couples' first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday. (AP)

Also Read | US Announces USD 40 Million Agricultural Aid to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)