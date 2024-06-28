London, Jun 28 (AP) Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.

The king's 73-year-old sister had been to Southmead Hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery after she was injured Sunday while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor and Labour Union Reach Agreement To Hire 1,100 New Manufacturing Workers by 2026 After Tenth Round of Negotiations.

Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, applauded the doctors and nurses for their care in a statement Friday.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay,' Laurence said.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk Wishes Him on His 53rd Birthday, Says ‘Thank You for 53 Years of Joy and Excitement’.

The cause of Anne's injuries wasn't clear, but doctors said her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse's head or legs. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)