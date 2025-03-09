Kathmandu, Mar 9 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday urged everyone to adhere to democratic procedures and uphold the principles and standards of the federal democratic republic constitution.

Delivering an address at the provincial assembly in the Dhangadhi Municipality of Western Nepal, Oli emphasized that the constitution has been established through the long sacrifices and struggles of the people.

Also Read | Elon Musk's DOGE Rolling Out GSAi Custom AI Chatbot To Automate Some Government Tasks for Federal Employees.

Oli expressed surprise over the statement given by former King Gyanendra Shah on democracy day and said that being emotional doesn't help build the nation.

On democracy day in February, Gyanendra said, "Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity."

Also Read | US: Armed Man Shot by Secret Service Near White House While Donald Trump out of Town, Say Authorities.

Prime Minister Oli said that the present constitution is not gifted by anyone but written by the people's representatives and promulgated through the constituent assembly.

"Protecting and nurturing the Constitution and the federal republic is a shared responsibility," he said.

"There were rumours that the former king would be brought back to rule by directing him into the Narayanhiti Palace," he added.

"Does anyone become a ruler once he/she is seated in a chair? Doesn't he/she need people's mandate?" Oli asked.

He wondered and added, "President Ramchandra Paudel is elected Head of the State. Can anyone placed in a chair become the head of the state?"

Oli thanked all political parties for their support against such a conspiracy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)