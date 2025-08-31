Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): Families of abducted Baloch leaders continued steadfast with their protest as it entered its 46th day, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said on Saturday.

As per the BYC, the Islamabad sit-in by families of the forcibly disappeared and detained BYC leaders entered its 46th day as they continue to brave harsh weather conditions.

It wrote on X, "For a month and a half, these families have braved heat, rain, harassment, and continuous pressure from authorities, yet they remain unwavering in their demand: the release of their loved ones and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1961729849094992134

Separately, Paank, Baloch National Movement's human rights group, also reported three cases of enforced disappearances from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces.

It wrote on X, " 3 cases of enforced disappearances reported from the Quetta, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan".

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1961878646295314594

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to investigate or resolve the cases transparently. In recent years, peaceful resistance--through sit-ins, marches, and now social media--has grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity. (ANI)

