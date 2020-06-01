World News | Protesting Lawyers Detained in Moscow for Violating Lockdown

World. (File Image)

Moscow, May 31 (AP) Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russia's main criminal investigative agency.

The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people were detained and some of them were charged with violating the prohibition on holding public events during the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Pakistan Plans to Seek USD 15 Billion in New Loans to Pay External Public Debt: Report.

Over the past week, police have arrested other protesters on the same grounds, prompting criticism from Amnesty International that the lockdown was being used to suppress opposition.

The pickets outside the Investigative Committee building were mostly lawyers protesting the detention of two attorneys in the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria on charges of violence against police. (AP)

Also Read | Gorge Floyd Killing: Protest at White House Seeking Justice for African American 'Murdered' by Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)