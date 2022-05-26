Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) [PoK], May 26 (ANI): People in Gilgit-Baltistan staged a protest in Skardu city against the administration over electricity shortage and power outages in the region.

According to the reports, the locals complained that they have received hefty electricity bills despite frequent power outages. These frequent power cuts had paralyzed the life in the GB and its administration.

Protesters slammed the authorities and said that despite having abundant water resources and dams to generate sufficient electricity, the authorities were not doing anything to solve the electricity crisis.

The locals, led by social and political activist affiliated to Baltistan Student Federation Shabbir Mayar, demonstrated against the establishment and said that they will not suffer injustice anymore.

In January last year, several cities across Pakistan, including capital Islamabad had plunged into darkness for several hours following a massive nationwide electricity blackout.

Due to Pakistan's fragile power distribution system, outages occur frequently -- an issue that has previously sparked widespread street protests. (ANI)

