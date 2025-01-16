Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formally submitted its 'charter of demands' to the government on Thursday, marking the third round of negotiations between the two sides, Dawn reported.

Negotiations between the government and the PTI began in late December as an attempt to de-escalate political tensions. However, significant progress has yet to be made on pivotal concerns, including the establishment of a judicial commission and the release of PTI members detained in political cases. Talks have remained contentious, reflecting the deep divide between the two sides over these demands.

Thursday's meeting, held under the supervision of the National Assembly Speaker, brought together six representatives from the opposition, including three PTI leaders, and eight from the government. The opposition was represented by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

On the government's side, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, prime minister's aide Rana Sanaullah, and MQM-P MNA Farooq Sattar participated.

During the meeting, the PTI presented a three-page document detailing its demands, signed by all six opposition members present. These demands include two primary objectives: the formation of judicial commissions and the government's cooperation in facilitating legal relief for political prisoners.

The letter described these demands as prerequisites for broader negotiations on issues such as the restoration of constitutional governance, rule of law, and ensuring free and fair elections.

The PTI specifically called for two judicial commissions to be established under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017, each led by either the Chief Justice of Pakistan or three serving Supreme Court judges mutually agreed upon by the government and opposition.

"The conduct of the proceedings of the two commissions must be open to the general public as well as the media," the document stipulated.

The PTI further asserted that the establishment of these commissions was essential to demonstrate the government's commitment to addressing their concerns.

"We shall not be able to continue with the negotiations if the two commissions sought by us are not agreed to in principle and constituted forthwith," the party stated, as per reports by Dawn.

One of the commissions is expected to investigate the legality of events surrounding the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. The PTI has demanded an in-depth inquiry into the actions of law enforcement during the arrest, the subsequent nationwide protests, and the circumstances under which individuals targeted high-security locations. "Were the human rights of these individuals violated, including through torture? How were the lists of those to be arrested compiled?" the PTI asked.

The party also demanded a review of media restrictions and the government's internet shutdowns during the unrest, emphasising the need for accountability.

The second commission would probe the crackdown on the PTI's November 'Final Call' protest in Islamabad, where tensions escalated after clashes between protestors and law enforcement. PTI's demands include an investigation into whether live ammunition was used, the extent of force employed, and an assessment of hospital records during the incident.

"Was there firing of live ammunition and other forms of physical assault on the protestors in Islamabad? If so, who ordered the use of live ammunition and other violent actions against the protestors?" the PTI asked.

In addition to the commissions, the PTI called on the federal and provincial governments to provide legal support for political prisoners identified by the party. This includes facilitating bail, suspending sentences, and ensuring fair legal processes for those detained in connection to political events, including the May 9 protests and the November crackdown.

Tensions have remained high between the government and PTI, with both sides accusing each other of derailing the negotiation process. A key meeting between the PTI delegation and Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on January 12 paved the way for the latest round of talks.

However, political temperatures have flared again as leaders from both sides traded barbs in parliamentary sessions, Dawn reported.

Since Imran Khan's incarceration in August 2023 on multiple charges, relations between his party and the government have deteriorated further, with protests often escalating into violence. (ANI)

