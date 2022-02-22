Moscow, Feb 22 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country's parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.

Putin's letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence.

It may also herald Putin's intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine. Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country's east — and the U.S. called it an invasion.

Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin's request during a session Tuesday. (AP)

