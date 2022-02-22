Moscow, Feb 22 (AP) The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine.

But it is not immediately clear whether or when troops would enter the country.

The announcement follows a day of fast-moving developments in which Putin announced the recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine.

The United States and the European Union responded by saying they would impose sanctions. (AP)

