Moscow [Russia], March 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, where he "spoke about the reasons for and goals of the special military operation to protect Donbass."

"Vladimir Putin spoke about the reasons for and goals of the special military operation to protect Donbass, about the measures being taken to protect civilians and about Russia's efforts concerning talks with Ukraine representatives," read Kremlin statement.

Also Read | Russia Exits European Human Rights Council Amid Moscow-Kyiv Crisis.

Both sides discuss the Russia-Bahrain cooperation in politics, trade and the economy. "The leaders discussed topical issues of Russia-Bahrain cooperation in politics, trade and the economy," said Kremlin in a statement.

They also talked about measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus infection, including the "successful use of Russian vaccines in the Kingdom". The leaders expressed the shared intention to further develop the friendly ties between Russia and Bahrain, Kremlin said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Fox News Videographer Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine After Vehicle Struck.

The President and the King agreed to continue their personal contacts. Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)