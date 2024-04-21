Kathmandu [Nepal], April 21 (ANI): Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will embark on a two-day state visit to Nepal on Tuesday at the invitation of Nepali President Ramchandra Paudel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced on Sunday.

In a press release, the MoFA stated, "At the cordial invitation of Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, is paying a State Visit to Nepal on 23-24 April 2024."

As per the ministry, the Amir of the State of Qatar will meet the Nepali President at Shital Niwas which will be followed by a state banquet in honour of the Amir of the State of Qatar.

The following day, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will hold bilateral talks with Nepali Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on April 24, 2024.

"Following the talks, both leaders will witness the signing ceremony of bilateral agreements and Memorandums of understanding," the release stated.

Qatari Amir will depart from Kathmandu on April 24, 2024. (ANI)

