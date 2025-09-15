Doha [Qatar], September 15 (ANI/WAM): Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani condemned the Israeli attack on Doha as "state terrorism" and a "grave escalation," calling it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, he stressed that the strike was an attack on the principle of mediation itself. He affirmed that Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, will continue efforts to end the war.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israeli Hostages' Kin Demand Release, Prevention of Death Ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's Meeting on Gaza.

The Qatari PM said the assault, which caused civilian casualties, violated international law and the UN Charter, and exposed the extremist Israeli government's rejection of peaceful solutions. He vowed Qatar would defend its sovereignty using all means permitted under international law.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit voiced full solidarity with Qatar. At the same time, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha warned the attack aimed to widen the war and destabilise the region. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | US-Venezuela Tensions Escalate As Five F-35 Fighter Jets Land in Puerto Rico.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)