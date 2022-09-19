London [UK], September 19 (ANI): World leaders from American President Joe Biden to French President Emmanuel Macron to India's President Droupadi joined members of the public in observing a two-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the funeral service ended here with the recitation of "God Save the King", the reworded national anthem on Monday.

The coffin of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom was carried at Westminster Abbey in London today with the Royal family members and top world leaders in attendance.

Also Read | Britain’s Financial Watchdog Says FTX May Be Operating in UK Without Authorisation – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965.

Queen's wreath contains foliage of rosemary, English oak and myrtle and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal residences.

Also Read | Big Relief for Imran Khan, Pakistan Court Orders to Delete Terror Charges Against Former PM in Controversial Remarks Case.

"At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences," the Royal Family tweeted.

The coffin of the Queen was borne in a procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage.

"As for her father King George VI, grandfather King George V, great-grandfather King Edward VII and great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, Her Majesty The Queen's coffin was borne in a Procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage," the Royal Family tweeted.

Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the world landed in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A state funeral means that the UK government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday. President Murmu arrived in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 17 and offered condolences on behalf of the government of India.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences to the royal family.

While mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Biden remembered Queen's warm candour and said: "The way she touched when she leaned over. The way -- she had that look like, "Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?" And then also, "Make sure you do what you're supposed to do," Biden said adding that she reminded him of his mother.

Moreover, senior citizens and children are among those camping along the funeral routes, for over 48 hours in some cases, to bid a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II today.

Notably, the funeral service is conducted by the Dean of Westminster, and readings will be given by Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The sermon is delivered by Canterbury's archbishop, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

"Rarely has such a promise been so well kept," he said.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)