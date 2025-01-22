Ras Al Khaimah prepares to host the prestigious 2025 Stevie Awards for the MENA region. (Photo: WAM)

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], January 22 (ANI)/WAM): The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will host a ceremony on 22nd February to honour the winners of the Stevie Awards for the Middle East and North Africa for 2025.

The event will be held at Waldorf Austria Hotel under the patronage of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event will recognise organisations in 13 nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkiye, Jordan, Oman, Tunisia, Iran, Lebanon and Algeria.

Tickets for the ceremony are available on: www.StevieAwards.com.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional. The programme has grown every year, showing the vast amount of innovation in the MENA region."

More than 1,100 nominations in Arabic and English were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 118 professionals worldwide, acting as judges on five juries to recognise innovative apps, achievements, entire organisations, public relations, customer service, human resources, individual professionals, live and virtual events, management, sustainability, technology, thought leadership, among others.

Maggie stated that winners of multiple Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Awards include Abu Dhabi Customs, UAE; Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, UAE; ACTION LABS CONSULTANCY, Bahrain; Al Dhafrah Region Municipality, UAE; DHL Express, multiple locations across the region; Ebebek Magazacilik A.S, Turkiye; General Civil Aviation Authority, UAE; Gulf Agency Co. (Dubai) L.L.C/ GAC, UAE; Insan Charitable Society for the Care of Orphans and Their Mothers, Saudi Arabia; and Miral Destinations, UAE.

Additionally, Mobile Communications Company of Iran - MCI, Iran; Ooredoo Group, multiple locations across the region; Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, Saudi Arabia; Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia; Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UAE; The Fashion Commission, Saudi Arabia; ZIRA Arabia, Saudi Arabia, among others. (ANI/WAM)

