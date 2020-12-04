Washington, Dec 4 (AP) National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe says foreign adversaries are using social media and other platforms to amplify allegations of voter fraud. But he won't say which countries are using the issue to try to undermine public confidence in the U.S. democratic process.

President Donald Trump and his allies continue to mount new legal cases alleging voter fraud in battleground states since he lost the November presidential election to Joe Biden. But they have been losing in court. And Trump's own attorney general has declared the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya’s Assets Worth 1.6 Million Euros in France Seized by French Authorities on ED’s Request.

Ratcliffe is a Trump loyalist. He says on CBS that U.S. intelligence agencies have no indication that any foreign adversary or criminal group had the ability to change vote results but that they are still analyzing all the information collected.

Ratcliffe told “CBS This Morning” on Friday that he plans to issue a report on foreign election interference in January. (AP)

Also Read | Lockheed Martin Shares First Picture of MH-60 ‘Romeo’ Helicopter For The Indian Navy With Indian Colours on The Navy Day 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)