London [UK], June 3 (ANI): The all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, met UK Minister for Citizenship and Migration and Minister for Equalities Seema Malhotra at the UK Parliament to brief her on Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's strong commitment to fighting terrorism.

The delegation also held discussions with key UK thought leaders on the global threat of terrorism, its social impact, and the growing issue of radicalisation.

Ravi Shankar Prasad shared a post on X after the meeting. He wrote, "Alongside my colleagues from the all-party delegation, I met with Minister for Citizenship and Migration, and Minister for Equalities @SeemaMalhotra1 at @UKParliament. We briefed her on #OperationSindoor and India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism. Furthermore, we engaged with prominent UK thought leaders to discuss the global threat of terrorism, its far-reaching social implications, and the correlated rise of radicalisation."

Meanwhile, following a meeting with the delegation yesterday, the Conservative Party's Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel, expressed her satisfaction with the discussions. She noted that "significant areas of discussion were covered," underlining the shared commitment to combating terrorism, enhancing UK-India defence and security cooperation, deepening economic ties, and strengthening the enduring partnership between the two nations.

In her X post, Patel wrote, "A pleasure to meet with a cross-party delegation of senior Indian MPs @HCI_London." The High Commission of India in London also shared a picture of the meeting, stating that the delegation underscored India's firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism and highlighted how #OperationSindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in this ongoing effort.

The Indian delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Earlier, the all-party delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora at India House in London, reaffirming India's united stance and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

This diplomatic outreach follows Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

As part of this initiative, seven multi-party delegations are visiting countries worldwide, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

These delegations aim to inform international partners about India's response to terrorism and its broader fight against cross-border terror threats. (ANI)

