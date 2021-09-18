New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Underlining the importance of bilateral relations with India, UK Investment Minister Lord Gerry Grimstone said this is a "really exciting and dynamic time" for ties between the two nations.

Virtually addressing the industry body CII's India-UK Annual Conference, Lord Grimstone said, "India is, of course, a global economic powerhouse and we are determined to deepen our links with India and other major economies of the future, beyond Europe."

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Afghan Central Bank Urges People To Use Local Currency in Transactions.

Back in May, UK and India had kickstarted 14-week consultation preparation for trade negotiations to seek views from the public and businesses.

The minister said the UK government was occupied by the COVID-19 over the last few months.

Also Read | Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Los Angeles.

"But I am optimistic, particularly with the success of the vaccination programme that government business will be getting back to its normal priorities. I have got no doubt that strengthening the India-UK relationship will be a major part of that," he added.

The UK investment minister also noted how the two nations supported each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been great to see how our nations have supported each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping crucial supply chain open to ensure that our people have access to PPE, vital healthcare products, pharmaceutical and COVID-19 vaccines."

Showing trust in the efficacy of the Indian manufactured vaccines, the minister revealed that one of the two AstraZeneca shot that he got vaccinated with was made in India.

"So the UK investment minister is a walking and living demonstration of the efficacy of the vaccines produced in India," he jokingly said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)