Boston, Jun 28 (AP) Communities of colour in Boston are disproportionately affected by evictions in the city, with some of the highest rates in Black communities, according to a new report released Sunday.

Seventy per cent of market-rate eviction filings occur in neighbourhoods where a majority of residents are people of colour, though only about half of rental housing is in these neighbourhoods, according to three years of data by MIT researchers and a housing justice organization.

The problem has only been exasperated by the coronavirus, which saw a spike in eviction filings before the state issued a moratorium in April. Almost 80 per cent of those suspended cases were in communities of colour.

The racial disparity in Boston evictions is part of a nationwide trend and mirrors findings in cities across the country and in Washington state.

Much of the research has found that the racial composition of a neighbourhood is the most important factor in predicting neighbourhood eviction rates, even more than poverty and other neighbourhood characteristics. (AP)

