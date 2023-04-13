The Hague, Apr 13 (AP) Businesses and local governments in the Netherlands must do more to protect residents who live near large industrial plants against the damaging effects of emissions, an independent report concluded Thursday.

The investigation by the Dutch Safety Board was launched amid long-standing concerns that residents were being exposed to potentially dangerous emissions and anger that companies and local authorities were not responsive.

Also Read | Singapore: Indian-Origin Inmate Serving Life Term in Changi Prison for Killing Mother in 2012 Died of Blood Poisoning.

The probe initially focused on a Tata Steel plant in the North Sea coastal town of Ijmuiden. It was later expanded to include a Chemours chemical plant in Dordrecht and an asphalt manufacturer in Nijmegen.

The Tata Steel plant has long been a source of concern for local residents. Dutch prosecutors last year opened a criminal investigation into alleged “intentional and unlawful introduction of hazardous substances into the soil, air or surface water.”

Also Read | Vehicle Emissions Control FAQs: How Often Do You Need an Emissions Test? What Is the Emissions System? Get All Answers to Trending Questions.

In addition, the probe targets Harsco Metals Holland, a company that also operates at the Tata Steel plant in Ijmuiden.

“Local governments and environmental services must make better use of the current system of licensing, supervision and enforcement to protect the health of local residents,” the Dutch Safety Board said in its report.

“Due to a lack of knowledge, capacity and sense of urgency, the government often acts reactively. This means that harmful emissions can continue for a long time,” the board said.

Tata said in a reaction on its website that the investigation's conclusions “speak for themselves.”

“We embrace the conclusion that there needs to be a better picture of the effect of industry emissions on the environment and that even more efforts need to be made to reduce these effects,” the company said.

In a reaction, Chemours said it continued “to invest in measures that significantly further reduce our emissions. In doing so, we work as closely as possible with the government in setting and achieving ambitious environmental goals. We also actively seek dialogue with the people around us.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)