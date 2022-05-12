Jerusalem, May 12 (AP) An Israeli rights group says Israel has approved the construction of more than 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank.

It's the biggest advancement of settlement projects since the Biden administration took office. The U.S. opposes settlement construction and views it as an obstacle to an eventual peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal.

Hagit Ofran, an expert on the settlements at the anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now, says a military planning body approved 4,427 housing units at a meeting on Thursday that she attended. (AP)

