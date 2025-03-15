Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Over the past five years, approximately 1.8 million women in Pakistan have fallen victim to cybercrimes, according to official statistics obtained by Hum English News. Despite the alarming surge in digital offenses, the conviction rate remains dismally low.

An investigation by the Hum English News team uncovered troubling trends in online harassment and cybercrimes targeting women. Official figures reveal that more than 2.7 million digital crime complaints were lodged with authorities across Pakistan during the past five years.

Hum English reported that a significant 80 per cent of these complaints were filed by women and children, with 1.8 million women approaching agencies such as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police, and the Federal Ombudsman.

These complaints resulted in the registration of over 8,000 cases and the arrests of more than 11,000 suspects. However, only 225 individuals--approximately 3.5 per cent of those accused--were convicted.

The investigation also revealed that no institution has compiled proper records or data on the millions of women affected by cybercrime, highlighting a major gap in documentation.

According to Hum English, "96 per cent of the women who approached law enforcement agencies for help received no justice." The issue affects both working women and homemakers, with online crimes continuing to rise.

Recent incidents exemplify the growing threat of cybercrimes, such as a deepfake video that altered footage of a Pakistani official's handshake with a UAE representative. This manipulation led to a formal protest from the UAE government, raising concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence in cyber offenses.

Beyond personal harassment, cyber fraud has caused substantial financial damage. The Hum English reported, "The surge in cybercrimes, particularly on social media, has not only caused economic damage but has also led to fraud worth 700 billion rupees over the past five years, ruining the personal lives of countless individuals."

Government records indicate that the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing received over 639,000 complaints between 2020 and 2024, covering offenses such as online harassment, fraud, religious hatred, and blasphemy.

Of the verified complaints, 414,260 led to 73,825 investigations and 5,713 court cases. While authorities arrested 7,020 suspects, only 222 were convicted, underscoring the significant challenges in combating digital crimes in the country. (ANI)

