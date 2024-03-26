Karachi [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Amid the rising inflation in Pakistan, the common people celebrating the month of Ramzan are facing serious financial burdens, making it difficult for them to celebrate the festival.

Common people in Pakistan's Karachi demanded relief from the government to control inflation.

Azmat, a customer at a major market in Karachi, said, "Ramzan may be an auspicious occasion for Muslims but such high inflation is a problem for everyone. Everyone gets affected, it is better that the government set up subsidised shops where people can buy cheaper food and other basic items. But up till now, we have seen no such shop."

Some local shopkeepers and businessmen have started a joint effort to give relief to the common people.

Pointing out a private stall set up by businessmen under the name of the Social Responsibility Organisation (SRO) to distribute cheaper fruits and vegetables to the public, Azmat further mentioned that "The government must start such an initiative so that they can celebrate Ramzan. We can purchase bananas for around PKR 80 but in general shops, this still remains around PKR 150 per dozen, which is sometimes out of our reach as other expenses are also to be managed".

Another consumer, Hanif also highlighted the problem of hoarding where big businessmen stockpile necessary items in large quantities to manipulate the prices in the open market. "There is a weird pattern. A food item that was available for half the price just before Ramzan now costs two folds, how is this possible? Not just edible items but everything is costly. I don't feel that the conditions will be better, any time soon. As inflation is not just in food items but everything in the market is costly".

A volunteer at the SRO, Abdul Rehman Qureshi, stated, "We try and provide everything at least PKR 25 lower than the market price. This is a joint initiative from us businessmen. This is to provide relief to the common people, as they are the ones who are most affected by these high prices. It is high time that the government starts acting and work towards providing relief to the common people."

Another volunteer at the SRO stated, "We are trying our best to provide relief to the people as they are getting nothing from the people in power. People are purchasing from us as we are providing food items a bit cheaper than the main market. But there is still a section of society who earn very less in a day we are also trying to support them. We have been selling bananas that break during transit almost free, but the poor people are forced to buy even that. As they have to feed their families". (ANI)

