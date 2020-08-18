New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Robert Shetkintong, Foreign Service officer of 2001 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Ethiopia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced here on Tuesday.

Shetkintong is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the MEA.

The MEA, in a statement, said that Shetkintong is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

