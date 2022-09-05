Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan against his piercing remarks on Pakistan Army on Monday and said that they will be handled in a legal manner.

The alliance of the coalition government said in a joint statement that at a time when the government is trying to deal with floods, the PTI Chief is trying to pit the masses against each other, reported ARY News.

"His only aim is to derail the process of economic revival," the statement read.

Lambasting at Imran for his remarks against the army, the government, however, said that they would deal with such conspiracies in a legal manner.

"This country will be run as per the Constitution and no one will be allowed to become a slave of an individual's ego and fascist acts," ARY News reported citing the handout.

The alliance lauded the remarkable services of the armed forces for the flood victims and their contribution and sacrifices towards eliminating the menace of terrorism in the country.

In his earlier speeches as well, Imran Khan has only chided the incumbent rulers for allegedly "murdering the institutions" and appointing "their people" to every institution.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from the power has always blamed the Army establishment, primarily the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, for playing an important role in his government's ousting from power. In his recent public speeches and social media interactions, Imran Khan put allegations against the Army of thrashing him out of power, claiming that he became aware of the opposition's 'conspiracy' to overthrow the PTI-led government in July, last year.

Time and again Shehbaz Sharif government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan are engaged in a blame game over the country's economic situation. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan called the Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition "incompetent" after the rupee hit a record low and inflation grew at an alarming rate this week.

Imran Khan to pave his way back to the power is regularly attending public rallies and giving mainstream and social media interviews to garner public support to pressure the Shehbaz Sharif-led government for early elections in Pakistan.

Several analysts from Pakistan have claimed that this is the first time in Pakistan's history when a civilian leader is targeting the country's powerful military establishment and even forcing it to pick sides. In this fight, even the PTI supporters also came out and start using social media to target the army, especially Gen Bajwa, for doing nothing to save Imran Khan's government, whereas, other PTI leaders are regularly tagging ISPR in their propaganda tweets against the ruling government and questioning the army's neutrality.

However, in an earlier statement, Senior PTI member Asad Umar accused the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government of trying to create a rift between Imran Khan's party and the powerful Army. (ANI)

