Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi (Photo Credits: Twitter/@mfa_russia)

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 13 (ANI): Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov discussed the efforts of Indonesia to promote ASEAN principles for the development of Asia-Pacific countries, during his meeting with Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Jakarta, on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events on Thursday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia further took to its Twitter handle, "FM #Lavrov: We appreciate the efforts of Indonesia to promote the values & principles of ASEAN in the context of developing the Asia-Pacific countries, considering the regional architecture, which, as we all agree, should become ASEAN-centric."

https://twitter.com/mfa_russia/status/1679426866963259396?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi also highlighted the “important high-level contacts” between Beijing and Moscow in the coming months when he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

“Against the backdrop of historic changes in the world, we always follow the important consensus of our heads of state, firmly support each other in protecting fundamental interests … promote a multipolar world and democratisation of relations,” Wang said in the meeting, according to a readout from China’s foreign ministry.

Lavrov said Russia would work with China to strengthen “Asean-centric mechanisms” while supporting the Southeast Asian alliance to play a constructive role in the Asia-Pacific region.

Along with Wang Yi, Lavrov met with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia @Menlu_RI in Jakarta.

"On July 12, FM #Lavrov met with Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee & Foreign Minister of Indonesia @Menlu_RI in Jakarta on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia tweeted on its official Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/mfa_russia/status/1679420680226365442?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Earlier, China on Tuesday said its Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not be able to attend the ASEAN meetings set to be held in Indonesia, due to "health reasons", Japan-based Kyodo News reported.

Hence, the Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, is attending a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in Indonesia's Jakarta from July 13 to 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.

Lavrov also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Jakarta, discussing the Ukraine conflict among other issues.

The two ministers, who met on the sidelines of the ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations) events in Jakarta on Thursday, also held discussions on bilateral economic issues. (ANI)

