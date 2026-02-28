Moscow [Russia], February 28 (ANI): Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Saturday condemned the US strikes on Iran and offered to help wherever needed.

Zakharova in her statement said that Russia urged the parties to return to a path of diplomacy.

"The serial nature of the destabilizing attacks carried out by the U.S. Administration over the past few months against the international legal pillars of the world order, including non-interference in internal affairs, renunciation of the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of international disputes, is particularly alarming. We demand an immediate return to the path of a political and diplomatic settlement. Russia, as before, is ready to facilitate the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests," she said.

"The grave consequences of these ill-considered steps for the global non-proliferation regime, the cornerstone of which is the NPT, are openly ignored. At the same time, the American-Israeli tandem is hiding behind a sham concern about preventing the Iranians from acquiring nuclear weapons. Bombing nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards is unacceptable. In reality, Washington and Tel Aviv's motives have nothing to do with non-proliferation. They cannot help but understand that by plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation, they are in fact encouraging countries around the world, particularly in the region, to acquire increasingly sophisticated means to counter emerging threats," she further said.

Zakharova called on international organisations like the United Nations and the IAEA to assess these actions.

"The international community, including the leadership of the UN and the IAEA, must immediately and objectively assess these irresponsible actions aimed at undermining peace, stability, and security in the Middle East. Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic, and possibly radiological catastrophe. The aggressors' intentions are clear and have been declared quite openly: to destroy the constitutional order and the leadership of an undesirable state that has refused to submit to the dictates of force and hegemony. Responsibility for the negative consequences of this man-made crisis, including an unpredictable chain reaction and spiraling violence, lies entirely with them," she said.

The Russian foreign ministry said the international community should swiftly deliver an objective assessment of what it called irresponsible actions that risk further destabilizing the region.

Moscow added that it remains ready, as before, to assist in efforts to find peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests.

"On the morning of February 28, U.S. and Israeli forces launched airstrikes against Iranian territory. The scale and nature of the military, political, and propaganda preparations preceding this reckless move, including the deployment of a large U.S. military force to the region, leave no doubt that this was a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, in violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law. Equally condemnable is the fact that the attacks are being carried out under the guise of renewed negotiations, ostensibly aimed at ensuring long-term normalization of the situation around the Islamic Republic, and despite signals conveyed to the Russian side that the Israelis have no interest in a military confrontation with the Iranians," she said.

On February 28, at the initiative of the Iranian side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister A Araghchi. The Iranian minister reported on the Iranian leadership's steps to repel US and Israeli aggression, which has once again disrupted negotiations for a peaceful resolution to the Iranian nuclear program. He announced plans to urgently convene a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also condemned the unprovoked armed attack by the US and Israel on Iran, which violates the principles and norms of international law and completely disregards the grave consequences for regional and global stability and security. The minister emphasised the need to immediately cease attacks against the Islamic Republic and return the situation to a political and diplomatic resolution, a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Russia also urged an immediate halt to US and Israeli strikes on Iran, saying the situation must be "returned to the path of political and diplomatic settlement." (ANI)

