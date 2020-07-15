Moscow, Jul 15 (PTI) Russia Deputy Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin has met India's envoy in the country, Bala Venkatesh Varma, and discussed bilateral cooperation at various international platforms, including in the UN Security Council.

India last month was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term.

India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the elections for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council.

Vershinin met with Ambassador of India on Tuesday.

"The officials discussed the two countries' cooperation at various international platforms, including in the context of India's election to the UN Security Council in 2021-2022 as a non-permanent member," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. PTI

