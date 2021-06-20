Moscow [Russia], June 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 17,611 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,906 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,316,826, the federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 17,611 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.33%.

Moscow has confirmed 8,305 daily infections, down from a record-high of 9,120 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,638 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,019 infections.

The response center reported 450 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 466 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 129,361.

In the same 24 hours, 8,629 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 10,684 the day before, bringing the total to 4,869,972. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)