Dushanbe [Tajikistan], September 10 (ANI): After the Taliban's siege of Afghanistan, the Russian military base in Tajikistan has been reinforced with new machine guns.

A batch of 12.7-mm heavy machine guns NSV" Utes "entered service with the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan to enhance its combat capabilities, The Frontier Post reported citing the press service of the Central Military District reports.

These developments came after the Taliban announced a caretaker government in Afghanistan while neighbouring countries fear that Afghanistan soil could be used for terrorism activities in the country.

Meanwhile, Russian President Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has expressed that the country is not planning to negotiate with the Taliban.

These remarks came from Russian President Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov when he was asked in what format it is planned to conduct negotiations with the Taliban and who will conduct this dialogue: the military or diplomat, The Frontier Post reported.

Earlier, the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has said that it is concerned with threats that may emanate from Afghanistan after the Taliban has taken over the country. (ANI)

