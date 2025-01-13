Moscow, Jan 13 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart this week for the signing of a broad partnership pact between Moscow and Tehran, the Kremlin said Monday.

The agreement on “comprehensive strategic partnership” between the countries will be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Rattles Kyushu, Tsunami Warnings Issued for Miyazaki Prefecture.

It added that the leaders will discuss plans for expanding trade and cooperation in transport, logistics and humanitarian spheres along with “acute issues on the regional and international agenda”.

Ukraine and the West have accused Tehran of providing Moscow with hundreds of exploding drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine and helping launch their production in Russia. The Iranian drone deliveries, which Moscow and Tehran have denied, have allowed for a barrage of long-range drone strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure.

Also Read | India-China Military Standoff: 'Situation Sensitive but Stable, There's Still Degree of Standoff', Says Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Eastern Ladakh.

Iran, in turn, wants sophisticated Russian weapons like long-range air defence systems and fighter jets to help fend off possible attacks by Israel.

Pezeshkian will visit Moscow three days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to broker a peace deal on Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)