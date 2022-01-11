Moscow [Russia], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia registered 17,525 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,684,204, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 783 to 317,687, while the number of recoveries increased by 25,216 to 9,732,018.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,635 new cases, taking its total to 2,060,459. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,512 new cases.

The level of herd immunity in the country stood at 62.6 percent, data released on Thursday showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

