Moscow [Russia], May 18 (ANI): As a response to Ottawa's actions, Russia on Wednesday closed the office of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and cancelled the accreditations and visas of journalists.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed the development at a press briefing today.

"We have repeatedly warned about this. We said that unilateral restrictive measures that violate the principles of freedom of speech and impede the normal operation of the Russian media will not go unanswered. It should be clear to everyone that our reaction is inevitable and will affect every similar case. In this regard, a decision was made on the introduction of retaliatory measures in connection with the actions of Canada, namely the closure of the Moscow office of the Canadian state broadcasting corporation (CB)C, including the cancellation of accreditations and Russian visas of its journalists," Zakharova said, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Earlier in March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed sanctions against ten individuals with close ties to the Russian leadership, including Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, and businessman Oleg Deripaska.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"Today, Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion. This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership," said Trudeau.

Earlier today, Russia has decided to expel 34 employees of the French diplomatic missions in Moscow, in retaliation to a similar move by Paris.

The Foriegn Ministry summoned French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy to express protest in connection with the decision of Paris to declare 41 employees of Russian diplomatic missions in France personae non gratae.

"As a response, 34 employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared personae non gratae. They are ordered to leave the territory of Russia within two weeks from the date of delivery of the relevant note to the ambassador," the ministry said as quoted by Sputnik News Agency.

In April, France has expelled six Russians suspected of working as spies under diplomatic cover after the French intelligence services uncovered a clandestine operation on its territory.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in the last week of February.

Since then, several western countries have backed Kyiv in the ongoing war and imposed several sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

