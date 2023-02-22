By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Russia-Ukraine conflict and China will be "high on agenda" of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's first bilateral visit to India this weekend, since taking the charge, German envoy Philipp Ackermann said here on Wednesday.

Stating that 'geopolitics' will be a key element of Chancellor Scholz's talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the envoy said that there is an ample opportunity to discuss the difficult international environment where "we see India as a very influential and extremely valuable partner" in discussing these questions.

"The Chancellor will talk geopolitics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will see Russia and Ukraine very high on the agenda. We have seen US President Joe Biden in Ukraine and we have listened to Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech yesterday. So, this will be a very important item on the agenda," Ackermann said in a press briefing.

"But I think it shouldn't be restricted to that. Your northern neighbour China certainly be on the agenda. Everything which is linked Indo-Pacific will be on the agenda and I think that there is an ample opportunity to discuss a very difficult international environment where we see India as a very influential and extremely valuable partner in discussing these questions", added the German envoy.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and answering about if Europe has reached out to Putin ever to stop the war, the envoy said that there is not regular but uninterrupted communication between Kremlin and some European capitals.

"The Chancellor is every now and then on the telephone with Putin. And so is the French President Emmanuel Macron. I would not say very regular but uninterrupted communication between the Kremlin and some European capitals. We have to be honest. This communication so far has delivered basically nothing. But I think we believe in diplomacy and we believe that at the end of the day, this crisis must be solved diplomatically but it must be solved in a way both sides can accept it," he said.

"We will continue to help Ukraine to defend its territory. It's clear that our aim is to sustain the international order that comprises the safety of borders. It is unacceptable that a country just moves into other countries", he added.

On India buying Russian oil, the ambassador stressed the fact that "India buying oil from Russia is none of our business. That's something that the Indian Government decides and as you get it at a very low price."

Speaking about if there will be any defence pacts signed during the Chancellor's visit, the envoy said that 'Defence will be on the agenda.'

"It will be the item that will be discussed between PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz. I am not sure as of yet that we will conclude some defence deals, but there are a couple of projects that German sides find very interesting," said the envoy.

Calling the agenda of the visit very open, the envoy said that "there will be talking about the internal situation in India" as well.

The envoy said focus will also be on areas like business and trade, climate change, skilled labour and migration.

Ahead of Chancellor's visit, the envoy highlighted the high value and partnership that India and Germany have.

"Chancellor attaches high value to the fact that there are regular and intense discussions going on with PM Modi. Germany and India are long-time partners and you wouldn't be surprised how deep and how detailed the relations are by now", said Ackermann.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a State visit to India from February 25-26. He will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on February 25th and will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26th.

Chancellor Scholz will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister and Chancellor will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. The two leaders will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. (ANI)

