New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday slammed Congress leader Manish Tiwari after he raised questions on the cremation of two Russian nationals who died in Odisha earlier this month.

"We appreciate the investigation efforts by the Indian authorities into the death of two Russian nationals in Odisha. Meanwhile, it would be useful for some Hercule Poirot lovers to learn that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial. Idleness is the root of all evil," the Russian envoy Denis Alipov tweeted.

Alipov's response came after the senior Congress leader tweeted, "Two Christians cremated not buried! Why? Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no tales."

Russian national Pavel Antov died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov had earlier died "due to heart attack", Odisha Police said citing the post-mortem report.

Odisha Police today said that they received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and power of attorney from the family members of the two Russian nationals, who died in a hotel last week, for the cremation.

As per the senior official from Crime Branch, the Rayagada Superintendent of Police received the NOC from the family members of both the deceased through the consulate in Kolkata.

The Police said CID-Crime Branch are cross-checking the information collected from their co-travelers Pansasenko Natalia and Turov Mikhail. Both the Russian tourists are fully cooperating with the inquiry, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted the reports of the deaths of Russian nationals in Odisha and added that the state police is looking into the matter as per laws.

"We are aware of these incidents. Odisha police is looking into the matter as per our laws," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing. "It is a police matter so don't want to jump the gun," he added.

On Wednesday, Odisha police said the post-mortem report of the deceased ruled out any foul play after the reports of the death of two Russian nationals in Rayagada.

"The post-mortem report of the Russian businessman and lawmaker ruled out foul play. The report said the death was due to internal injuries after falling from a height. The other death was due to heart attack," the police said.

Odisha CID-Crime Branch said it has stepped up its probe into the death of two Russian nationals. (ANI)

