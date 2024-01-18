Moscow [Russia], January 18 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday rejected a United States proposal to resume a dialogue on nuclear arms control, saying that it is impossible as Washington has been offering military support to Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.

While speaking at a press conference, Lavrov accused the West of fueling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to increase its strikes on Russian territory.

He further warned that Moscow will achieve its goals in the conflict regardless of Western support for Kyiv.

Lavrov, while commenting on a US proposal to resume contacts in the nuclear arms control arena, emphasised that Moscow has rejected the offer, according to Al Jazeera.

Commenting on a US proposal to resume contacts in the sphere of nuclear arms control, Lavrov said that Moscow has rejected the offer, adding that, for such talks to be held, Washington first needs to revise its current policy towards Russia.

Moreover, the Russian Foreign Minister charged that Washington's push for the revival of nuclear talks has been driven by a desire to resume inspections of Russia's nuclear weapons sites.

He further described such US demands as "indecent" in view of Ukraine's attacks on Russian bomber bases during the conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"Amid a 'hybrid war' waged by Washington against Russia, we aren't seeing any basis, not only for any additional joint measures in the sphere of arms control and reduction of strategic risks, but for any discussion of strategic stability issues with the US," he said.

"We firmly link such a possibility to the West fully renouncing its malicious course aimed at undermining Russia's security and interests," he added.

Lavrov emphasised that Washington's push for restarting nuclear arms talks is rooted in a desire to "try to establish control over our nuclear arsenal and minimise nuclear risks for itself." However, he added that "those risks are emerging as a result of forceful pressure on our country."

Moreover, he accused the West of impeding any talks on ending the conflict and inciting the ramping up of attacks on Russia, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"Such encouragement and the transfer of relevant weapons show that the West doesn't want any constructive solution," Lavrov said. "The West is pushing towards the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, and that raises new strategic risks."

He reaffirmed that Russia will pursue what it calls a "special military operation" regardless of Western pressure.

"We will consistently and persistently press the goals of the special military operation and we will achieve them," he said.

"They should have no hope that Russia could be defeated in any way. Those in the West who fantasise about it have failed to learn history lessons," he added. (ANI)

