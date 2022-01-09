Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan's], January 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian peacekeeping troops, part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission to protest-hit Kazakhstan, began emergency prevention exercises at an airfield near Almaty on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russia's CSTO peacekeeping units are conducting exercises at the Almaty airfield to train emergency prevention," a statement read.

The ministry said it would continue airlifting CSTO peacekeepers to the Almaty and Zhetygen airports near the former Kazakh capital. CSTO troops have been guarding critical infrastructure across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

