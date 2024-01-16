Davos [Switzerland], January 16 (ANI): Russia is "strategically failing" as it has become dependent on China while Ukraine Ukraine is "closer than ever" towards joining the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she highlighted Russia's strategic shortcomings, emphasising a significant military failure in its near-two-year war with Ukraine. Despite Moscow's attempts, Ukraine has managed to retain its "freedom and independence."

"Russia is failing on strategic goals," von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It is first and foremost a military failure," she said, noting that Ukraine has thus far retained its "freedom and independence" in its near-two-year war with Moscow.

"Russia's failure is also economic," said Von der Leyen, pointing out the economic consequences of Russia's actions, attributing its isolation from trade with Western allies to the impact of sanctions.

"Russia is now dependent on China," she said, noting that Russia is now heavily reliant on China. In contrast, Ukraine is "closer than ever" towards joining the European Union.

The European Commission president emphasised the need for stable support for Ukraine from its allies. She called for predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond, along with a sustained supply of weapons, to help Ukraine defend itself and regain its rightful territory.

"Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond," von der Leyen told the World Economic Forum, adding, "They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory."

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised sustained US support for Ukraine in a meeting with Zelenskyy, in spite of a dispute in the US Congress on approving new funding.

"We are determined to sustain our support for Ukraine, and we're working very closely with Congress in order to work to do that. I know our European colleagues will do the same thing," Blinken told Zelenskyy as they met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the World Economic Forum. (ANI)

