Moscow, Jun 14 (PTI) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday condemned Israeli strikes against Iran and expressed Moscow's readiness to resolve Tehran's nuclear issue and de-escalation with Israel.

Lavrov's comment came during a telephone call by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a readout.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi's call was in continuation of President Vladimir Putin's phone call on Friday night with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“To continue the June 13 phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Moscow condemns Israel's operation against Iran, carried out in violation of the UN Charter and the norms of international law,” the ministry said.

“The readiness was confirmed to continue facilitating efforts on settling the situation around Iran's nuclear programme as well as on de-escalating the conflict between Iran and Israel,” the foreign ministry added.

On Friday night, President Putin had phone conversations with Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press office said.

“The President of Russia expressed his condolences to the authorities and citizens of Iran over the heavy death toll resulting from Israeli strikes, including among civilians,” it said.

Putin said that "Russia condemned Israel's actions, which had been carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law".

Russia has been fully supporting efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear programme peacefully and will continue to promote a de-escalation between Iran and Israel, the Kremlin said.

In his conversation with Netanyahu, Putin emphasised the importance of resuming the negotiations and resolving any issues pertaining to Iran's nuclear programme exclusively via political and diplomatic means.

In addition, the Russian leader expressed willingness to provide mediation so as to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, the Russian consumer protection service – Rospotrebnadzor – is constantly monitoring radiation situation in southern Dagestan following the Israeli strike on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, state-run Radio VestiFM reported.

“ Radiation level is normal but samples of gamma particles are collected from the air at regular intervals,” VestiFM said.

