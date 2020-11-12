Kigali [Rwanda], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Rwanda late Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the Nyarugenge Prison in Kigali, taking the daily count to 50, the highest in the past two months.

The other cases were found in Kirehe and Rwamagana districts in the Eastern Province and Rubavu district in the Western Province said the daily update of the Health Ministry.

Also Read | Pfizer CEO Sold $5.6 Million in Stock on the Day of COVID-19 Vaccine Announcement : Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 12, 2020.

The new cases brought the national tally to 5,312. The total recoveries and deaths rose to 4,974 and 41 respectively, with seven new recoveries and one more death reported over the past 24 hours.

The outbreak in Kigali's prison came after Health Minister Daniel Ngamije on Monday revealed 13 cases in Rwamagana's prison.At that time he said the government is going to tighten measures in places with a high concentration of people, such as markets, parks, and prisons until a vaccine is introduced. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | US President-elect Joe Biden Names Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)