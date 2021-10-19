Seoul [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Global Economic): The main actor Lee Jung-jae of Netflix original series 'Squid Game' will attend '2021 Asia Artist Awards (AAA)'.

According to the organiser on Monday, actor Lee Jung-jae will be on the stage of the '2021 AAA' awards ceremony on December 2.

Lee Jung-jae has already bagged the best actor award in the film category at AAA last year.

As he has received good reviews from the world with his recent work 'Seong Gi-hoon' in 'Squid Game', it is expected that he will be honoured again.

The 'Asia Artist Awards' is the first awards ceremony in Korea that integrates actors and singers.

It was first held in 2016.

Group Super Junior's Leeteuk and Jang Won-young, a former member of the Korea-Japan project group IZ*ONE, were selected as MCs. (ANI/Global Economic)

