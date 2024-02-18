Amman [Jorden], February 18 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Dr. Abdullah Ensour, Acting President of the Jordanian Senate, during his current official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at the head of the Council's delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in various fields, in light of the development witnessed in the fraternal and strategic partnership relations between the UAE and the Jordan, which are supported by the leaderships and governments of the two countries, underscored the importance of consolidating and advancing these relations in all fields.

Also Read | Alabama Shocker: Woman Runs Over Seven-Year-Old Son After Making Him Walk Home From School As Punishment in US.

The two sides highlighted the strength of their bilateral relations, which enhances cooperation and coordination on many issues of common interest.

They further stressed the importance of exchanging practical and legislative experiences and expertise, and benefiting from the expertise and cooperation between the two countries in the parliamentary field. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Pakistan: Asif Ali Zardari To Be PPP's Candidate for President, Says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)