Dubai, Apr 18 (AP) Satellite images analysed Friday by The Associated Press show destroyed tanks and vehicles at a Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea.

The images from Planet Labs PBC show the damage at the Ras Isa port, held by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme: Billionaire Steve Witkoff Leads Donald Trump's Push To Curb Tehran's Atomic Programme; Veteran Diplomat Abbas Araghchi Heads Iran's Team.

The strikes killed 74 people and wounded 171 others, the Houthis say. They mark the deadliest known attack under President Donald Trump's new campaign targeting the rebels.

The US military has not acknowledged casualties from the attack, nor offered any damage assessment. (AP)

Also Read | Google Ad Antitrust Ruling: US Department of Justice Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Monopoly in Advertising Technology Industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)