Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced comprehensive health and security measures at ritual sites to protect the safety of pilgrims during the Hajj season.

As many as 25,000 medics and more than 4000 hospital beds will stand by during the Islamic pilgrimage which ends on the evening of July 12, Saudi Health Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Al-Abdal was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying.

Health and emergency centers, mobile health units, and virtual health services are also ready to provide services, Al-Abdal told a joint press conference on the preparedness for the Hajj season.

Meanwhile, Saudi Interior Ministry spokesperson Talal Al-Shalhoub said the ministry is setting up a security cordon at all ritual sites to prevent the entry of illegal pilgrims, in addition to imposing penalties and fines against violators.

This year is the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 that Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj, as the last two seasons were limited only to domestic pilgrims. (ANI/Xinhua)

