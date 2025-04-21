Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, 2025, at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. This will be PM Modi's third visit to the country, following earlier visits in 2016 and 2019.

As part of the visit, PM Modi is expected to visit a factory where Indian workers are employed. He will interact with them during his time there.

Also Read | 'The Bishop of Rome, Francis, Returned to the Father's House': Read Full Text of Announcement of Death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

During a special press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the visit will provide an important opportunity to discuss key regional and global issues. These include the situation in West Asia, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and threats to maritime security due to Houthi attacks.

Misri also said that India and Saudi Arabia are likely to deepen their defence cooperation and expand their economic ties. Currently, bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at around USD 43 billion.

Also Read | How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

PM Modi's visit is being seen as a significant step in strengthening India's ties not just with Saudi Arabia, but with the entire Gulf and Islamic world.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that under PM Modi's leadership, the India-Saudi relationship has seen a major transformation, helped by the Prime Minister's strong personal bond with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The visit comes after the Crown Prince visited New Delhi in September 2023. He was in India for the G20 Summit and also co-chaired the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)