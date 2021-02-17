Riyadh, Feb 17 (AP) Saudi Arabia says the oil producing nation stands ready to extend any support needed to Texans and other Americans struggling without electricity in winter weather.

The country's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, opened his speech at Wednesday's International Energy Forum with the gesture. He spoke of "friendship and partnership and a sense of family" with oil and gas-producing states in the US.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo also mentioned the Texas blackouts, lamenting the storm's “disruptive impact on our oil industry." He said the extreme weather shows “we cannot take energy security for granted, even in a country like the United States.” (AP)

