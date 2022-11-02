Washington, Nov 2 (AP) Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three US officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the Biden administration is criticising Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones — as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” the National Security Council said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to act in the defence of our interests and partners in the region.”

One of the officials who confirmed the intelligence sharing described it as a credible threat of an attack “soon or within 48 hours.” No US embassy or consulate in the region has issued alerts or guidance to Americans in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere in the Middle East based on the intelligence. The officials were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Asked about reports of the intelligence shared by the Saudis, Brig Gen Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said US military officials “are concerned about the threat situation in the region."

"We're in regular contact with our Saudi partners, in terms of what information they may have to provide on that front,” Ryder said. “But what we've said before, and I'll repeat it, is that we will reserve the right to protect and defend ourselves no matter where our forces are serving, whether in Iraq or elsewhere.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the Saudis sharing the intelligence earlier on Tuesday.

The US and Saudis accused Iran in 2019 of being behind a major attack in eastern Saudi Arabia, which halved the oil-rich kingdom's production and caused energy prices to spike. The Iranians denied they were behind the attack.

The Saudis have also been hit repeatedly in recent years by drones, missiles and mortars launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in retaliation for Saudi involvement in the civil war that began there in 2014. Saudi Arabia formed a coalition to battle the Houthis in 2015 and has been internationally criticised for its airstrikes, which have killed scores of civilians.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September while in the custody of Iranian security forces. The administration has also hit Iran with sanctions for supplying drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

At least 270 people have been killed and 14,000 arrested during the protests, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Demonstrations have continued, even as the feared paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has warned young Iranians to stop.

US relations with Saudi Arabia have also been strained after the Riyadh-led alliance of oil producing nations, OPEC+, announced in October that it would cut production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November.

The White House has said it is reviewing its relationship with the Saudis over the move. The administration said the production cut is effectively helping another OPEC+ member, Russia, pad its coffers as it continues its war in Ukraine, now in its ninth month.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday reiterated that the administration remains concerned that Iran may also provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles.

“We haven't seen that concern bear out, but it's a concern we have,” Kirby said.

Even as the US and others raise concerns about nefarious Iranian action, the administration has not ruled out the possibility of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was brokered by the Obama administration and scrapped in 2018 by the Trump administration.

The US special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said on Monday that the administration was not currently focused on the deal, which has been stalled since August.

Still, Malley refused to declare the deal dead and said the administration “makes no apology” for “trying to do everything we can to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

The pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for the country agreeing to roll back its nuclear programme to the limits set by the 2015 deal. It includes caps on enrichment and how much material Iran can stockpile and limits the operation of advanced centrifuges needed to enrich. (AP)

