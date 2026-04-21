PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], April 21: MetaComp Pte. Ltd. (MetaComp), today launched the StableX Know Your Agent (KYA) Framework - a governance framework for AI agents operating in regulated financial services in payments, compliance, and wealth [1] workflows authored by a licensed financial institution and believed to be the first of its kind globally. MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments, treasury, and wealth[1] management through a group-level platform. The KYA framework is open for adoption by financial institutions, regulators, and network partners. Introduced at Money20/20 Asia, the StableX Know Your Agent Framework establishes how AI agents are identified, authorised, monitored and held accountable to provide financial services in payments, compliance, and wealth management -- authored in Singapore, designed for the world.

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The announcement was made at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok, Thailand, alongside the expansion of MetaComp's AgentX agentic financial services Skill ecosystem, the first such ecosystem from a regulated financial institution, which will be available across Claude, Claude Code, OpenClaw, and other compatible AI platforms from 21 April 2026 at www.metacomp.ai.

Ms Tin Pei Ling, Co-President, MetaComp said:

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"AI agents are already operating in financial services -- initiating payments, making compliance decisions, managing portfolios. And yet there is no agreed standard for who those agents are, what they are permitted to do, or who is accountable when they act outside their mandate. KYA is our active contribution to establish that standard for regulated financial services. It governs agents across their full lifecycle -- identity, authorisation, behaviour monitoring, and how they interact with each other -- within a single architecture."

To understand why this matters in practice, take something as fundamental as identity. When a human leaves an organisation, their access is revoked. When an AI agent completes a transaction, its identity and permissions do not automatically expire. It can persist in a system long after its mandate has lapsed -- with no verified identity anchor, no accountability chain, and no mechanism to intervene. "Also, the longitudinal behavioural trail, if without safeguards such as time limits or privacy protection, risks being tracked and exploited. Hence, holistic lifecycle governance is imperative," she added.

The Governance Gap Agentic Finance Has Yet to Close

Financial institutions globally are deploying AI agents to initiate payments, execute compliance decisions, and manage portfolios, yet fewer than one in three organisations have adequate governance and controls in place to oversee them, according to McKinsey's 2026 State of AI Trust survey. Similarly, PwC's Global AI Performance Study 2026, found that while Singapore businesses outperform the global average on AI adoption (67 per cent report a higher risk appetite for AI investment versus 41 per cent globally), only 47 per cent have a documented responsible AI framework, compared to 63 per cent among global AI leaders.

In January 2026, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) published the world's first cross-sector governance framework for AI agents. Budget 2026 built on this with the establishment of a National AI Council chaired by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, designating finance as one of four national AI mission sectors and committing to regulatory sandboxes for AI innovation.

Ms Tin Pei Ling added:

"We developed KYA drawing on IMDA's Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI, and we went back to IMDA directly to seek their feedback. We are in active engagement with other regulators and stakeholders. We are not presenting this as a finished answer. We are publishing it openly, because this is not a problem any one institution can resolve on its own. We are asking financial institutions, regulators, and technology partners to adopt it, challenge it, and build on it with us."

To the best of MetaComp's knowledge and based on publicly available information, no licensed financial institution has published a governance architecture addressing agent identity, authorisation, action scope, behavioural monitoring, risk scoring, audit trails, and agent-to-agent governance in a single framework specifically for regulated payments, compliance, and wealth[1] workflows.

KYA governs AI agents across their full operational lifecycle, to establish who the agent is, what it is permitted to do, what it actually does and how it interacts. The framework is organised across four pillars: Agent Identity and Registration; Authority and Permission Control; VisionX Behaviour Monitoring and Risk Intelligence; and Ecosystem and Interaction Governance, which extends the FATF Travel Rule to agent-to-agent transactions.

Under the KYA framework, every AI agent is anchored to a verified identity linked to a real-world individual or institution through a tamper-resistant registry, ensuring clear accountability from the outset. Each agent operates within strictly defined permissions - governing what it can access, decide, and execute - with built-in safeguards that require human escalation when actions exceed approved thresholds.

The framework goes beyond traditional controls by introducing continuous, real-time monitoring of agent behaviour, assessing not just what actions are taken, but how they are executed and whether outcomes align with intent. As agents operate, their risk profiles are dynamically updated, enabling proactive risk management. All activities and interactions are securely authenticated and recorded, creating a comprehensive, end-to-end audit trail that delivers full transparency and traceability for regulators, institutions, and ecosystem participants.

KYA extends its governance to agent-to-agent interactions, building on the principles of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule by requiring the exchange of verified identity and transaction information not only between institutions, but also across agent-initiated and agent-to-agent activities within a unified architecture. This ensures that every interaction remains traceable, attributable, and compliant by design.

The framework governs all agents operating within the StableX Network, including those accessing MetaComp's capabilities through the AgentX Skill ecosystem. Financial institutions and developers can access MetaComp's regulated infrastructure (compliance, payments, and wealth[1] management) directly through the AI platforms they already use, including Claude, Claude Code, and other compatible platforms via Model Context Protocol (MCP).

The ecosystem's first Skill, the VisionX Know Your Transaction (KYT) Skill, packages the Web2.5 VisionX Engine into a single agent-callable compliance layer combining more than four blockchain analytics vendors in parallel. New Skills across cross-border payments, treasury, and wealth[1] management will be available by late Q2 2026.

The Compliance Foundation and the Evidence Behind It

The framework sits on top of a compliance architecture that MetaComp has validated across real-world transaction flows. Cross-border transactions today increasingly span both traditional banking rails and blockchain networks within a single transfer. FATF data from June 2025 shows that 73 per cent of jurisdictions have passed Travel Rule legislation, but 59 per cent have taken no supervisory or enforcement action.

Ms Summer Yu, Group Chief Compliance Officer, Alpha Ladder Group, said: "Today's compliance frameworks were designed for a world where humans initiate transactions. That assumption no longer holds. Our analysis of more than 7,000 real-world transactions shows that even in hybrid fiat and blockchain environments, relying on a single screening tool can leave up to 25% of high-risk exposures undetected. In an agent-driven environment, these risks multiply, and without a defined identity layer, clear authorisation boundaries, or shared accountability standards, the control framework simply does not exist. VisionX Web2.5 closes the visibility gap. KYA establishes the governance layer. Both are essential, and both must be in place before agentic finance can scale safely."

Today's announcement continues a period of sustained momentum for MetaComp. Since closing US$35 million across two Pre-A funding rounds within three months, the group has launched the Web2.5 VisionX Engine, established a joint venture with Maqam International Holding to connect Abu Dhabi's real asset base to Asian capital markets through the StableX Network, and now introduced the KYA Framework as the governance layer for the next phase of institutional agentic finance. Capital is being deployed across all three dimensions: deepening compliance capabilities, expanding regulated payment corridors across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, and building the institutional standards that the agentic era requires.

[1] All products and/or services in relation to securities and capital market products are offered and operated solely by Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments, treasury, and wealth management on an institutional, group-level platform. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution to provide Digital Payment Token (DPT) and Cross-border Money Transfer (CBMT) services, MetaComp serves more than 1,000 institutional and accredited clients across major financial hubs globally.

In 2025, the group-level platform processed over US$10 billion in payment and OTC volume across 13+ stablecoins, operating at a monthly run rate exceeding US$1 billion. Through the StableX Network, institutions move, convert and manage capital across fiat and stablecoin rails within a compliant, unified Web2.5 financial architecture. Treasury and investment services are provided through Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., MetaComp's MAS-licensed affiliate holding Capital Markets Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licences, with wealth AUM surpassing US$500 million across its solutions.

MetaComp has raised US$35 million in its Pre-A funding rounds to date and achieved full-year net profitability in 2025, reflecting strong institutional demand for regulated Web2.5 financial solutions.

Learn more at www.mce.sg, or follow MetaComp on X @MetaCompHQ or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/metacompsg).

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