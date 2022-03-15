New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Secretary East in Ministry of External Affairs, Saurabh Kumar, virtually interacted with Permanent Secretary of Singapore Stanley Loh on Tuesday where they discussed areas for ASEAN-India cooperation during Singapore's coordinatorship of ASEAN-India relations.

Notably, Singapore has taken over from Thailand as the country coordinator for ASEAN-India dialogue relations in August 2021 and will continue in this role until 2024.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Russia Imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Several Top US Officials; Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Cameraman, Killed Near Kyiv.

Taking to Twitter, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar had a virtual meeting with Permanent Secretary of Singapore Stanley Loh today. Discussed #ASEANIndiaFriendshipYear and areas for ASEAN-India cooperation during Singapore's coordinatorship of ASEAN-India relations."

Jaishankar during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Late February cited strong bilateral relations with Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam amongst others ASEAN countries.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: PM Narendra Modi Holds Virtual Interaction with Embassy Officials Engaged in Evacuation Mission.

EAM on February 22 met with Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan-- on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris.

With the Singapore FM, Jaishankar deliberated on economic cooperation. "Met Singapore FM @VivianBala on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Exchanged views on the forum deliberations. Our talks also covered travel arrangements, economic cooperation and regional developments," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)