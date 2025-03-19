Kathmandu, Mar 19 (PTI) A school building built with the Indian financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 30 million was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilised for the construction of the building and other facilities at Janakalyan Secondary School in Makwanpur district, the Indian Embassy here said.

Also Read | Morgan Stanley Layoffs: US-Based Investment Banking Giant To Cut 2,000 Jobs to Improve Its Overall Efficiency by Cutting Workforce, Say Reports.

Lalit Bahadur Ghalan, Chief District Coordination Committee, Makawanpur and Basist Nanda, first secretary, Indian Embassy, inaugurated the school building.

The school was established in 1968. It was upgraded to a higher secondary school in 1985. The school has around 850 students, 54 per cent of whom are girls.

Also Read | Adani Group Launches India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting 'Make in India' Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)