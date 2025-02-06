By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Thursday pitched for agreement on visa facilitation among member states, saying it would help unlock the region's full tourism potential.

Also Read | Hamas 'Tortured, Executed' Own Fighters Over Same-Sex Relations, Secret Documents Reveal Male Israeli Hostages Were Raped.

Addressing the 51st Sapru House Lecture, Yermekbayev, who is on a visit to India, emphasised the need for simplifying the visa regime among member states.

"The important step is to explore the possibility of simplifying the visa regime, which will open new horizons to attract tourists from member countries and all over the world," Yermekbayev said.

Also Read | 'Not New Procedure, Been in Place Since 2009': EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Rajya Sabha on US Deportation Row, Says 'India Engaging With US Govt To Ensure Deportees Are Not Mistreated' (Watch Video).

"Currently, this work is being done bilaterally, but we believe it is possible to create favourable conditions in the migration sphere," he said.

During his 40-minute address, SCO Secretary-General highlighted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's role in regional security, economic cooperation, cultural exchange, energy development, financial integration, and counterterrorism efforts. At a time of major geopolitical shifts, Yermekbayev underscored the growing relevance of the SCO.

"Today, the world is going through an era of significant and profound changes affecting all aspects of international relations, and a new world order is emerging, opening up wide opportunities for the development of countries and strengthening partnerships," he said.

Yermekbayev emphasised that the SCO is neither aligned, focused on confrontation, nor a military-political bloc. "On the contrary, we firmly adhere to the principle of openness, offering opportunities to develop and deepen cooperation in various forms," he added.

He also emphasized the organization's commitment to sovereignty and non-interference. "It is fundamentally important for people to independently choose the path of their political and socio-economic development, as well as peaceful settlement of conflicts or disputes on the basis of equality and non-interference in internal affairs, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states," he stated.

Highlighting India's role in cultural and humanitarian cooperation, he praised the country's efforts in preserving cultural diversity.

"India played a significant role, actually contributing to the preservation and promotion of cultural diversity and the protection of cultural and natural heritage in the region," he noted.

He also acknowledged that while bilateral ties among SCO members are progressing well, there is no major multilateral economic project yet.

"And that is the direction where we are going to concentrate our efforts. But it should not be artificially made; it should be caused by real economic interest," he stated.

SCO Secretary-General noted that energy cooperation has gained momentum with the adoption of the SCO's Energy Development Strategy, approved at the Astana Summit. He lauded India's role in expanding renewable energy sources, calling it a key contributor to the strategy's success.

He also revealed that negotiations are ongoing for financial support mechanisms, including the creation of a Development Bank, a Development Fund, and an investment fund within the SCO framework.

"Systematic work is underway to implement the roadmap of member states for increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements," Yermekbayev added.

He further emphasized that the commitment to fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism remains unchanged.

"The SCO Regional Anti-Terror Structure pays special attention to the practical implementation of measures provided for by the Shanghai Convention on Combating Terrorism, Separatism, and Extremism," he noted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)